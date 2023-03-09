CONCORD — A move to adopt a state law enshrining existing abortion rights protections for women failed along partisan lines in the state Senate Thursday.
After a lengthy debate, all 14 Senate Republicans voted to reject the Abortion Access Care Act (SB 181), a move that raises the likelihood that no changes to state law on this topic will survive the Legislature in 2023.
All 10 Senate Democrats had backed it.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, insisted the Fetal Life Protection Act of 2021 that banned abortion after 24 weeks lacks specific language giving women legal assurances that they have this reproductive freedom prior to that point.
New Hampshire is the only New England state without such a separate state law and only one of three states where abortions are legal, without any specific legal language to back that up.
“We do not have a statue protecting access to abortion before 24 weeks,” Whitley said.
“This would help give us a legal leg to stand on when, not if, another state tried to reach in” and restrict the procedure.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said this bill is a partisan attempt to brand the GOP-Legislature as out of the political mainstream and it will not work.
“Don’t think that politics is not at play here because it is, always has been and probably always will be,” Carson said.
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said a Democratic campaign for two years has tried to mislead voters into believing their abortion rights were unprotected during the first six months of pregnancy.
“They have safe, accessible abortion up to 24 weeks; they have that right now,” Ricciardi said.
“What you are proposing is absolutely meaningless and really about messaging which is not good for New Hampshire.”
The debate got personal when Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, objected to Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, citing biblical passages in her opposition to the measure.
“Given that not all of your constituents share your faith or your particular version of what God may be, perhaps should not be the basis of making policy for everybody,” Altschiller said.
Gendreau defended her views.
“You are right, we don’t all share the same faith but I have a higher authority and my constituents are not a higher authority in this case,” said Gendreau. “This is a moral and biblical issue. Abortion is murder.”
