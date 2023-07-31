FILE PHOTO: Paul Reubens 'Pee-wee Herman' arrives for the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the character Pee-wee Herman, who became a fixture of children’s television and movies with his red bow tie and impish antics, died Sunday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 70.

A longtime publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death and said the cause was cancer. A statement attributed to Reubens asked his fans to “please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.”