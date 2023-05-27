Ray Stevenson, the actor from Northern Ireland who was known for his roles in Marvel’s “Thor” movies, the Star Wars franchise, “RRR” and the TV series “Rome,” has died at age 58.
His representative Brett Norensberg said he died Sunday in Italy but did not share further details. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he had been taken to hospital while in Italy shooting “Cassino in Ischia,” and died shortly afterward. The film, directed by Frank Ciota, had Mr. Stevenson in the lead role as a former action movie star trying to revive his career, according to Deadline.
