Ada Deer, who advocated for Native American rights both in and out of government, lobbying for tribal self-determination in the 1970s and later shaping federal policy as the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs, died Aug. 15 at a hospice center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison. She was 88.

Deer, a member of the Menominee tribe in Wisconsin, was a tireless champion for American Indians, campaigning on behalf of Indigenous people while also working as a social worker and educator.