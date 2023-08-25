ADAM SANDLER’S collaboration with Netflix continues with the movie comedy adaptation of “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” based on the 2005 novel by Fiona Rosenbloom.
Sandler plays the gruff father of an adolescent drama queen whose anticipation of her big day and religious coming-of-age ceremony are complicated when a popular boy comes between her and her best friend.
Sandler’s performance as a father is not a real stretch, since the role of the disappointed teen, Stacy Friedman, is played by his own daughter Sunny. Other members of the Sandler clan are also in the cast, making this a variation on the many movies, good, bad and unwatchable, that Sandler has made starring an ensemble of comedian buddies, including Chris Rock, Rob Schneider and David Spade.
• John Cena, Steve Buscemi and Lil Rel Howery star in the 2023 Hulu comedy sequel “Vacation Friends 2.”
• Prime Video streams the 2023 documentary profile “Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity.” The saxophonist, who died this year, worked with jazz greats Art Blakey and Miles Davis before embarking on a solo career, as well as collaborations with pop and rock acts Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan.
His band Weather Report pretty much defined the jazz fusion movement of the 1970s. “Zero Gravity” includes interviews with Herbie Hancock, Joni Mitchell, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Marcus Miller and Esperanza Spalding, among others.
• Apple TV+ streams the four-part docuseries “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” following the CEO’s rise to the top of the corporate world, his arrest, escape and life as a fugitive.
• An actor known as a violent screen heavy, for military roles, an Oscar-winning turn as a lovelorn bachelor in the 1955 drama “Marty” (unscheduled) and as the star of a service sitcom inspired by the war record of the president of the United States, Ernest Borgnine was a screen staple for more than four decades.
TCM’s “Summer Under the Stars” salute includes Borgnine as a sadistic vigilante in the 1955 drama “Bad Day at Black Rock” (8 a.m., TV-PG); as a military misfit in the 1967 favorite “The Dirty Dozen” (3:15 p.m., TV-PG); his starring role in Howard Hughes’ favorite movie “Ice Station Zebra” (8 p.m.); his ensemble appearance in director Sam Peckinpah’s ultra-violent Western “The Wild Bunch” (10:45 p.m., TV-MA); and his indelible turn as a demon taxi driver in director John Carpenter’s 1981 punk-era classic “Escape From New York” (1:30 a.m. early Saturday, TV-MA).
The star of “McHale’s Navy” was also involved in a disastrously brief marriage to Broadway belter Ethel Merman, but that’s another story.
• A woman (Trace Lysette) returns home to care for her dying mother (Patricia Clarkson) in the 2023 drama “Monica,” now streaming on AMC+.
Other highlights
• A fetching woman poses as a journalist to find her biological father in the 2022 holiday romance “My Southern Family Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents the Vienna Philharmonic in an open-air concert at the Imperial Schonbrunn Palace, featuring mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca.
• Craig Robinson (Peacock’s “Killing It”) stars in the 2010 absurdist comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine” (9 p.m., MoMax).
Cult choice
The 2022 documentary “Moonage Daydream” (8:40 p.m., HBO, TV-14) offers a collage-like appreciation of David Bowie’s music and performing career, presenting a dizzying wealth of personal movies, concert footage and interviews.
Series notes
“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Will goes undercover as a criminal on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are repeats.
Chris Hayes and Jack White drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Pete Davidson, Questlove, S.A. Cosby and Peso Pluma on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC).
Tyler Perry, Usher and Ari Lennox appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
John Leguizamo, Zoe Kazan, Paolo Nutini and Arjuna Contreras visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Gordon Ramsay, Piper Perabo and Elle King sit down on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).