Create a fun new hangout space while adding value to your home.
While spring and summer serve as a wonderful and substantially warmer contrast to winter, they are also accompanied by flies and insects, which underscores the popularity of screen rooms, porch enclosures and sunrooms.
“The DIY projects have been the new trend for the last few years, and even more so once the pandemic hit,” explained Daryn Gladstone, production manager at Clearview Sunroom & Window in Barrington-Dover. “There has also be an uptick in high-end sunrooms as well, like conservatories and glass roof rooms.”
When considering a project like this, Gladstone said it’s important for homeowners to envision how they will use the space, as well as how often they would use it (seasonal or year-round).
“You want to think about what you are putting in for furniture or entertainment purposes, to make sure you have enough room for everything you want,” he added.
Other considerations include how such a space might “flow” with the current layout, as well as its aesthetics and how it looks with the current architecture.
“This is where a design rep comes into play to help work one-on-one with the homeowners,” said Gladstone. “We can help homeowners understand what we offer and what we can get them to make the best solution to meet their needs and wants. You want to have the new room look the best it can in their home.”
Some homeowners, he said, are surprised by the volume of available styles and options.
“The possibilities and combinations are almost endless,” said Gladstone, and his company specializes in sunrooms while also serving as a retailer for DIY porch products and local installs.
“We also do our fair share of house window installations,” he said.
What will it cost? Gladstone said anywhere from $5,000 for basic screen enclosures, anywhere up to $250,000 for the show-stopper glass conservatories. Such additions or enhancements, he noted, add value to a home.
“These rooms maintain their value over the years, too, and do not depreciate like automobiles,” he said.
Such spaces also provide an immediate intangible value.
“When a year-round space is added to a home, it will simply be enjoyed,” he said.
As for how long such a project takes, Gladstone said a typical time frame ranges from a day or two up to a month, with average installation about four to six days.
“The key takeaway here is to really think about how you want to use your space and what will work best for you and your family,” he said. “This space will be one of the most used rooms in your home, so make sure it is what you want.”