Adidas has released a $500 running sneaker, the latest entry in the super-shoe competition.
The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 is the German company’s lightest-ever racing shoe, it said. Weighing 138 grams (4.9 ounces), it’s 40% lighter than Adidas’s most recent talked-about marathoning shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro 3. It’s also twice the price of that model.
The Adios Pro Evo 1 is also considerably pricier than Nike’s Alphafly 2, a $275 road-racing shoe.
Adidas’s latest model is being launched just as the fall marathon season kicks off in Berlin on Sept. 24. That pancake-flat event, which Adidas sponsors, is widely considered one of the world’s fastest. Last year, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge smashed his own world record there with a time of 2:01:09. Kipchoge is returning to Berlin this month to defend his title. He is, however, sponsored by Nike.
The Adios Pro Evo 1 is designed for professionals and “ambitious runners” willing to pay so much for a shoe that’s not designed for everyday use.
The shoe includes Adidas’s trademark carbon “energy rods” in the sole, a technology introduced last decade at the onset of the running world’s super-shoe era. Nike kicked off that race when it combined carbon plates with a new type of extremely light and bouncy foam, which combines to give people a better energy return with each step.
Companies from Hoka to Brooks to New Balance have since introduced competing models, with the technology helping pros slash considerable time off many world records in track races and on the roads.
For the latest model, Adidas has created a new version of its Lightstrike Pro foam, removed a sock liner to make it lighter and introduced a new type of outsole.
President Joe Biden urged the Detroit Three on Friday to "go further" in their offers to the United Auto Workers, in his strongest statement to date in support of the union that is striking for higher wages and benefits.
ONTARIO, Ore. - The Snake River has formed the border of Oregon and Idaho for more than a century and a half, slicing through fields of onions, sugar beets and wheat that roll out for miles through Treasure Valley.
A day before the airplane disaster that killed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a Prigozhin ally known as "General Armageddon," was removed as head of Russia's air force.
Prosecutors working with special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to refuse a request by Donald Trump's attorneys that she disqualify herself from his federal election obstruction case, saying Trump's team had failed to supply evidence that she was bi…
Installment plans that let college students spread out tuition payments may also put them at risk of accumulating high fees and debt, according to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee is probing national-security issues raised by Elon Musk’s decision not to extend the private Starlink satellite network to aid a Ukrainian attack on Russian warships near the Crimean coast.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors and remembers the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute in the climb r to one of the 343 fallen New York City firefighters by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.