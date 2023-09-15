Adidas has released a $500 running sneaker, the latest entry in the super-shoe competition.

The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 is the German company’s lightest-ever racing shoe, it said. Weighing 138 grams (4.9 ounces), it’s 40% lighter than Adidas’s most recent talked-about marathoning shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro 3. It’s also twice the price of that model.