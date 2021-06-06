Rachel Borge
The New Hampshire Association of Special Education Administrators has named Rachel Borge, Hudson School District Director of Student Services, as the 2021 N.H. Special Education Administrator of the Year. Borge has served New Hampshire’s public schools for more than 20 years. In all of her leadership roles, she has been an advocate for public education and ensuring that those students with exceptional needs have many pathways to high quality, successful learning experiences.
Borge is regarded by her colleagues for developing comprehensive learning and networking opportunities and is known by families as being a collaborative partner committed to “all children” regardless of their challenges. The educational community of Hudson describes Borge as demonstrating the highest professional standards when it comes to leadership in the school district.
Jane Bergeron-Beaulieu, Executive Director of NHASEA notes that, “This recognition is highly deserved. Rachel has a keen understanding of the complexity of the work of special education administrators. She leads with patience, humor, humility and certainly knows the intricacies of educational leadership.”
Deborah Mahoney
The New Hampshire Association of School Business Officials has selected Deb Mahoney as the 2021 School Business Administrator of the Year. Mahoney was chosen for her professional leadership in the Pelham School District over the past five years under four superintendents. Through these transitions, she has been the glue to hold the district together. Mahoney is commended for her handling of the budget detail and process and managing Pelham finances carefully, always with the best interest of students and staff in mind. She was also commended for her leadership in successfully obtaining budget committee approval of a new construction project.