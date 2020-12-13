After what he described as a hard-fought weekend against archrival Maine, University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza was proud of how his team performed over its first two games of the season.
The Wildcats and Maine experienced the NCAA’s new overtime format in both teams’ season opener at the Whittemore Center on Friday, playing to a 1-1 tie. The Black Bears picked up a second point by winning the shootout. UNH then earned a convincing 6-2 victory Saturday on its home ice.
Both games were originally scheduled to be played at Maine.
“Maine was dealt a tough hand having to travel after expecting to play at home but that’s 2020, I think,” Souza said during the team’s virtual post-game press conference Saturday. “I can’t emphasize just what a great team weekend (it was). ... I thought we played solid hockey all weekend long.”
UNH sophomore forward Kalle Eriksson opened the game’s scoring and notched his first collegiate goal with 7:18 remaining in Friday’s game. Maine knotted the score 32 seconds later on Lynden Breen’s tally and, after a three-on-three overtime, won the shootout, 3-2.
The Black Bears struck first Saturday with a power-play goal from Jacob Schmidt-Svestrup 4:50 into the contest. UNH responded with three goals -- two on the power play and another on a delayed penalty -- over the last 9:18 of the opening frame.
Maine trimmed UNH’s lead to 3-2 entering the third period before Angus Crookshank tallied his second goal of the game and Cam Gendron, a freshman from Hampstead, and sophomore Joe Hankinson (empty net) each scored their first collegiate goals over the final 20 minutes to put the game away.
Gendron, a healthy scratch Friday, delivered a big hit to Maine junior defenseman Jakub Sirota before going top shelf on Black Bears netminder Matthew Thiessen to score a goal that made it 5-2 UNH with 8:07 left. He also assisted on Hankinson’s empty-net tally that came with 1:36 left by making a block and creating a counter rush but then lost his stick while racing up the ice.
“For him to come into the lineup and make that kind of difference in a rivalry game against Maine -- it was huge for him to have a big hit like that and go short-side shelf, it was unbelievable,” Crookshank said of Gendron. “And then his block at the end of the game and getting in the guy’s way so Hank had the open net was incredibly unselfish of him. ... That just speaks to the kind of character we have inside of our locker room.”
With several players unavailable for at least one game, a considerable number of Wildcats saw ice time last weekend.
UNH had 10 players tally at least one point in Saturday’s victory, including freshman defenseman Nikolai Jenson, who assisted on Crookshank’s third-period goal to record his first collegiate point.
Three UNH players were unavailable for Friday’s game as it was their final day of quarantine. The Wildcats postponed their first four games due to positive COVID-19 cases within the team.
Wildcats sophomore forward Chase Stevenson and junior forward Joe Cipollone missed Saturday’s game after suffering upper-body injuries on Friday and are questionable entering this week ahead of the team’s weekend home-and-home series with Merrimack College, Souza said.
Wildcats freshman defenseman Luke Reid was suspended for Saturday’s game due to an incident during the third period of Friday’s game.
“It was not by design, I can tell you that, but fortunately we’ve got some depth on our roster this year and we were able to take advantage of it this weekend,” Souza said.
After an 0-for-7 power-play performance on Friday, the Wildcats went 2-for-4 on the man advantage Saturday. UNH also went a combined 2-for-9 on the penalty kill last weekend.
UNH goaltender Mike Robinson, a senior from Bedford, made 32 saves in both games last weekend.
“I think there’s a lot of positives we have to take from this weekend,” Crookshank said. “Obviously the first night, we didn’t get the result we wanted but we did so many great things as a team. ... We got the result (Saturday) and we got three of four (points) and, at the end of the day, that’s a very good weekend in Hockey East.”