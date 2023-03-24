Exeter Area Garden Club
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 22, for “Plants, Bake Sale & Bargains,” and indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stratham Municipal Center, 10 Bunker Hill Ave. exeterareagardenclub.org
Colonial Garden Club of Hollis
Members have stayed busy digging, potting and nurturing a large selection of offerings for the plant sale — annuals, perennials, ground covers, bushes, trees and herbs. Save the date: Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lawrence Barn. hollisgardenclub.org
Amherst Garden Club
This year the Amherst Garden Club will be highlighting native plants. Come and learn why they are important for our environment at the annual plant sale, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Wilkins School on Boston Post Road.
There will be many vendors with veggies, herbs, hanging pots, houseplants, garden ornaments, used garden books and magazines, container pots — a one-stop kickoff for your gardening season. Kids can pot a flowering plant for their special moms. Shop for delicious home-baked items to eat or for gifting.
New this year will be a raffle of three hand-painted Adirondack chairs. They will be painted in a floral theme by three artists in the club. Tickets will go on sale in early April. More details and photos will be available on the club’s Facebook page. amherstgardenclub.org
Hopkinton Garden Club
Save the date — Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the club’s website for more details to come. hopkintongardenclub.org
Rye Driftwood Garden Club
Get ready to stock your garden with healthy, locally grown plants. RDGC members share from their own gardens, and many local businesses donate plants, garden goodies and raffle items for the sale.
Mark your calendar for this two-day event: Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 261 Central Road in Rye.
This plant sale is fun for all ages: other activities include bake sale, silent auction, raffles, and a Spring Treasures Table. ryenhgardenclub.org
Milford Garden Club
The annual Plant Sale is the club’s primary event each year. Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 20. The sale will be held — rain or shine — on the Community House Lawn. milforgardenclub.org
Hanover Garden Club
Save the date for the club’s annual sale — featuring annuals, perennials and native plants — on Saturday, May 20. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the club’s website for more details to be posted as the sale date gets closer. hanovergardenclubnh.org
Nashua Garden Club
The club’s annual Plant Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, at the Nashua Historical Society, 5 Abbott St., Nashua. Details are still coming together for the event.
Strafford Garden Club
Save the date — Saturday, May 27 — for the Strafford Garden Club’s annual plant sale. Plants were grown in members’ gardens — so you know they’ll grow in yours. More details will be coming soon to the club’s website. straffordgardenclub.com
Bedford Garden Club
Hundreds of plants will be for sale — many coming from members’ gardens. A variety of annuals, perennials, ground cover and herbs will be available. Master gardeners from the club will be on hand to answer questions.
This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bedford Village Common, 15 Bell Hill Road, Bedford. bedfordgardenclubnh.org
Sandown Garden Club
This year’s Plant Sale is still in the planning stages — but the date, time and location has been set. Mark your calendar for June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sandown Fire Station on Main Street. sandowngardenclub.org
Mountain Garden Club
The Mountain Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale — offering annuals, perennials, flats, baskets and floral decor — from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the North Conway Community Center.
The sale benefits MGC’s Alice T. Madden Scholarship Fund and the club’s community beautification projects. mountaingardenclub.org