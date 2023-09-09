Is it OK to visit the Hawaiian island of Maui so soon after the deadly wildfires? If you are respectful of what happened, the answer is yes, say tourism officials. Maui is still a beautiful destination with a tourist-driven economy, and the island could use an influx of visitors.

“In West Maui, recent wildfires have resulted in the devastating loss of loved ones, homes, cultural and historical sites, and businesses in Lahaina,” reads a statement from Visit Maui, the island’s official tourism arm.