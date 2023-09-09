Is it OK to visit the Hawaiian island of Maui so soon after the deadly wildfires? If you are respectful of what happened, the answer is yes, say tourism officials. Maui is still a beautiful destination with a tourist-driven economy, and the island could use an influx of visitors.
“In West Maui, recent wildfires have resulted in the devastating loss of loved ones, homes, cultural and historical sites, and businesses in Lahaina,” reads a statement from Visit Maui, the island’s official tourism arm.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support for Maui from around the world, from sharing memories and offering their assistance, to asking questions about travel to Maui and the rest of the state.
“While vacation travel to West Maui (including Lahaina, Napili, Kaanapali, and Kapalua) is strongly discouraged through Oct. 17, travel to all other parts of Maui (including Kahului, Wailuku, Kahei, Wailea, Makena, Paia, Makawao and Hana) and other Hawaiian Islands are welcomed to keep residents employed and our economy alive.”
To that end, American, United and Hawaiian airlines are all doing their part to lure visitors to Maui. American and United currently have round-trip fares on sale for $197, and Hawaiian Airlines has prices as low as $82 one way.
In an email, Hawaiian Airlines wrote: “The Valley Isle holds a special place in our hearts. While nonessential travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged after the wildfires of August 2023, The Hawaii Tourism Authority recommends visiting other areas of Maui, like the historic town of Paia or the sunny beaches of Kihei.
“Our local businesses are ready and waiting for you. As a visitor, you can have a positive impact. While you’re on Maui, remember to Travel Pono — to travel responsibly and thoughtfully — and show your aloha for our cultures and communities.”
It was estimated that West Maui and the historic town of Lahaina are losing about $9 million daily in economic impact from the plummet in tourism.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green spoke about the devastation in Maui and how the tourism industry continues to help, while most of the state remains open to domestic and international travel.
