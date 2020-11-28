Most years, Chelsea Stoddard’s shop, Pop of Color in Manchester, would be packed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, only 12 people are allowed in the Elm Street shop at once to browse the displays of trinkets, gifts and jewelry.
Stoddard said the COVID-19 precautions had not diminished shoppers’ spending on “Small Business Saturday,” typically one of the busiest for downtown shops.
“We’re just kind of rolling with it,” she said Saturday.
The Bookery, a few doors down Elm Street, felt “almost normal” on Saturday, said manager Benjamin Pasley, with all the energy of people together in person, excited about buying books and looking forward to the holidays.
“It’s awesome to see people come out and back their small businesses,” he said. “We’ve been busy since we opened.”
Small shops have been requiring masks and limiting the number of people who can come in, but none reported customers who had a problem with the stores’ rules.
At DesignWares in downtown Nashua, said owner Marylou Blaisdell, space is tight. Only six shoppers are allowed in at once. But Blaisdell reported a steady stream of shoppers on Friday and Saturday.
Nashua’s Chamber of Commerce promoted “Plaid Friday,” a small-business focused alternative to “Black Friday,” with some downtown shops offering discounts to tartan-clad shoppers. Blaisdell said many shops were also running promotions for Small Business Saturday
“People seem to be interested in anything unique and handmade,” she said.
Despite the restrictions on how many people can come into her shop at once, Blaisdell said it has been a good weekend.
“People seem to be, I think, very conscious of small businesses right now, how hard it’s been for small retail,” she said. “I think they’re trying to step up to the plate, and help us out by shopping small.”
Manchester shoppers on Elm Street said they wanted to do their part to help the small shops and restaurants that were hit hard by the pandemic and stay-home orders.
Susan Leaver said she usually does her Christmas shopping at the mall or at big-box stores, but said her daughter brought her down to Elm Street for the first time Saturday.
“It’s my first time, and I really enjoy it,” Leaver said. It felt good to be outside, she said, and to support smaller shops.
Melissa Burke usually tries to shop at small businesses, she said, waiting in line outside Pop of Color with daughter Lyla, 9, after a stop at the Bookery. Burke works in banking, she said, and is particularly aware of this year’s challenges.
“We’re doing what we can,” she said.