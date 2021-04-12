A Hinsdale family of six is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire gutted their High Street home.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said the cause of the fire that started Friday afternoon at 76 High St. appears to be accidental, through the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office will make the final determination.
Sheila and Jeffrey Domingue and their children were all home when the fire started in the garage. The blaze quickly spread to the home and the family fled. Zavorotny said none of the occupants were injured, and the family was able to escape harm before the fire overtook their house.
“They all got out and got the pets out and everything,” Zavorotny said.
It took the Hinsdale Fire Department and several other departments about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
Friends of the family have rallied, raising more than $7,000 to help the Domingue’s get back on their feet. Sam Perkins and Rachel Rondeau, who know Sheila Domingue, organized an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help the family get through the next few weeks.
“They have a very long road ahead of them trying to replace their loss from something that no one of us ever wants to experience,” Perkins and Rondeau said.
“Your entire life is now gone, any and all of your family memories that you’ve cherished along with the home you’ve made memories in.”
Other people in the community have been collecting food and clothing for the family.