A Winchester police officer accused of having sexual relations with a person he arrested won't face witness-tampering charges now that he has resigned and surrendered his police certification, authorities said Friday.
Josh Edson, who was a police officer in Winchester for about 3 1/2 years, will also land on the Laurie list, the list of New Hampshire police officers with credibility problems, Attorney General John Formella announced.
Meanwhile, one of his commanding officers at the Winchester Police Department, Lt. James Fisher, is fighting to keep his job.
According to the Keene Sentinel, Fisher has been the subject of two hours-long, public hearings before town selectmen this month. Most of the hearings have been in public.
Fisher is challenging his termination by Chief Erik Josephson, the newspaper reported. Selectmen have not made a decision.
On Friday, Formella announced that his office had completed an investigation of Edson following a complaint it received on July 2, 2021.
According to a statement signed by Edson, a person reported that he was having sex with a person whom he had arrested and the case was still pending.
In a statement, the Attorney General said there is enough evidence to bring charges of witness tampering against Edson. However, because of "defenses available" to the officer, his office sought a resolution.
"The state would have difficulty prevailing in this matter," the statement reads.
In an email, the head of the Public Integrity Unit, Timothy J. Sullivan, said the case remains open for three years, so he cannot release any additional information about the witness tampering allegation.
He also would not release the name of the victim in the case.