The state’s Attorney General’s office filed a civil enforcement action against a Dalton contractor accused of bilking a customer of more than $30,000.
The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau filed the action in Coos County Superior Court against Jaime Deforge, 41, who does business in New Hampshire and Vermont as Twin State Mobile Home Repair & Remodeling.
The bureau alleges Deforge accepted more than $30,000 in deposits for a construction job but did not perform any work and did not provide a refund to the consumer when requested, according to a press release.
The state is seeking restitution for the victim, injunctive relief, civil penalties and attorney’s fees. Assistant Attorney General Gregory M. Albert of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau is prosecuting this case.