Sec. of State, AG say no decision made on claim Trump can't be on ballot
Secretary of State David Scanlan has asked Attorney General John Formella to examine the claim that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution could prevent Donald Trump from again serving as President.

CONCORD -- After false claims went viral, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan on Tuesday denied they have made any decision in response to the allegation that Donald Trump could be ineligible to run for president under the provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

Corky Messner, a Wolfeboro Republican and 2020 GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate, said his research suggests Trump could be disqualified because he supported an “insurrection” against the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021.