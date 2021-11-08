The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has issued a consumer alert about scammers sending a fraudulent letter under the office’s official letterhead.
The letter “falsely purports to be signed by New Hampshire’s Deputy Attorney General,” a news release reads.
“The letter falsely claims that the recipient’s identity has been used in connection with a purchase through an online retailer,” the release reads. “The letter falsely claims that the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the ‘unsanctioned transaction’ and seeks the resident’s cooperation.”
The letter states accounts (financial and non-financial) linked with the resident’s social security number will be shut down. The contact information is not associated with the attorney general or any other law enforcement agency.
A person who called a telephone number was asked to purchase gift cards and send photos of the gift card numbers. In addition, the consumer was asked to send cash through the mail and to provide personal identifying information, including the resident’s social security number, according to the news release.
Attorney General John Formella warned consumers to be wary of correspondence purporting to be from a law enforcement agency, including the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, seeking personal identifying information, including your social security number.
The office will never send correspondence to identity fraud victims and advises to never send gift card information or cash related to such a matter.
This matter is currently being investigated by the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office.