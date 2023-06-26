A 27-year-old ramp worker at San Antonio International Airport was killed Friday night when he was pulled into the engine of a Delta Air Lines jet that had just landed.

The worker was in the gate area at the airport around 10:30 p.m. when a Delta Airbus A319 arrived from Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane “was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine.”