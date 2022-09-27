US-NEWS-BALDWIN-PROPGUN-MCT

Alec Baldwin on the “Rust” set immediately following the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/TNS)

 Santa Fe County Sheriffâ€™s Office

A lawyer for Alec Baldwin called for a district attorney review of the “Rust” shooting “without unfounded speculation and innuendo” by the media following comments that the actor could be charged.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said this month in an emergency funding request for her investigation that four defendants could be charged, including Baldwin, according to documents obtained by Deadline.