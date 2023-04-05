Alec Burns

Former Souhegan High star Alec Burns has come through in the clutch for Gardner-Webb.

 TIM COWIE/GARDNER-WEBB PHOTOS

If you need a big hit late in a game, you could do worse than send Alec Burns to the plate.

Burns, who attended Souhegan High School, has thrived in pressure situations during his college baseball career, first at the University of West Virginia and more recently at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He hit a walk-off home run to give Gardner-Webb a 4-3 victory over Radford on Sunday, and also hit a two-run home run that handed Gardner-Webb a 4-3 triumph over Longwood in March.