MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Boston’s Rafael Devers hits a home run against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — When Jose Ramirez tortured the Red Sox with a three-homer game Thursday night in Cleveland, manager Alex Cora said he hoped that Rafael Devers would soon go on a similar hot steak at the plate. Cora knows that a torrid stretch by a team’s top hitter can have an impact on the entire lineup.

In the first meeting of the season against the Yankees, Devers didn’t replicate Ramirez’s night, but he at least hinted that he’s about to go on one of his patented surges.