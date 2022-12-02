PRIME VIDEO launches the mystery series “Three Pines,” based on the best-selling novelist Louise Penny’s novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. “Pines” offers Alfred Molina a terrific role as a complex man of a certain age who has grown to accept that his hunches, once relied upon, may no longer be trustworthy. Early on, he muses upon getting a tattoo for his right hand that reads, “I could be wrong.”

The Gamache novels are set in the rural hinterlands of Quebec, where competing French Canadian and Anglo cultures clash and compete with that of Indigenous tribes. As the series begins, Gamache’s police station is besieged by women protesting the authorities’ perceived indifference to the disappearance of dozens of Indigenous women. Moved by their declarations, Gamache shows a personal interest in one case, an indulgence that does not sit well with his superiors — so they ship him off to a remote village to look into a peculiar case.