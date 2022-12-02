PRIME VIDEO launches the mystery series “Three Pines,” based on the best-selling novelist Louise Penny’s novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. “Pines” offers Alfred Molina a terrific role as a complex man of a certain age who has grown to accept that his hunches, once relied upon, may no longer be trustworthy. Early on, he muses upon getting a tattoo for his right hand that reads, “I could be wrong.”
The Gamache novels are set in the rural hinterlands of Quebec, where competing French Canadian and Anglo cultures clash and compete with that of Indigenous tribes. As the series begins, Gamache’s police station is besieged by women protesting the authorities’ perceived indifference to the disappearance of dozens of Indigenous women. Moved by their declarations, Gamache shows a personal interest in one case, an indulgence that does not sit well with his superiors — so they ship him off to a remote village to look into a peculiar case.
And it’s here that “Three Pines” finds its footing. At first it seems like an idyllic small-town drama, not unlike a Hallmark movie or a “Midsomer Murders” episode. But the kinky details add up, as in a Coen Brothers take on that kind of movie comfort food.
We soon find ourselves in a town where a woman is electrocuted in a lawn chair during a cheerful curling competition, the smell of burning flesh mingling with hints of apple cider and hot cocoa. While the grisly death seems like an accident at first, Gamache soon concludes that his chief difficulty is not coming up with a suspect, but rather who in the town did not have the means and motivation to set up the human barbecue.
Like Penny’s Gamache novels, “Three Pines” is witty and engaging. It’s produced by Left Bank Pictures, the folks behind “The Crown.”
• “Slow Horses,” one of the best series on television, returns for a second season, streaming on Apple TV+.
For the uninitiated, “Slow Horses” stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, a place for spies who have had publicly embarrassing episodes that jeopardized the reputation of MI5, England’s intelligence agency. As its name suggests, Slough House is dingy and unglamorous, a place to endure career purgatory under the cruel oversight of the frequently drunk Lamb.
Kristin Scott Thomas stars as Diana Taverner, the deputy director of MI5, who frequently has to consult with Lamb and hire his underlings to do the agency’s dirty work. Her stylish clothes and sleek offices could not be in starker contrast to Lamb’s disheveled state. He literally leaves a grease stain behind him when they share a park bench. Oldman has been in too many great movies to list here, but Lamb is among his most enjoyable performances.
Look for Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, a dashing young agent who found himself in Slough House as a result of a colleagues’ betrayal. He’s the Bond- or Bourne-type character in this decidedly Dickensian look at the spy game. Imagine John le Carre writing “Bleak House” and you are just getting started. And Mick Jagger sings the theme song! Don’t miss it.
• Streaming on Prime, the U.K. series “Riches” follows the “Dynasty”-style machinations of a family of Nigerian immigrants who come to dominate the corner of Britain’s cosmetic industry aimed at women of color.
Other highlights
• USC meets Utah in the Pac-12 college football championship (8 p.m., Fox).
• Violent muggings become more common on ”Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Set against the apocalyptic fears of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, John Goodman portrays a gimmick-obsessed horror movie director/producer (inspired by William Castle) in the 1993 comedy “Matinee” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Joe Dante. Cathy Moriarty (“Raging Bull”) co-stars. Look for Naomi Watts as a teen star.
Series notes
A Hollywood home invasion on “S.W.A.T.“ (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Blow out the candles on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A new way to attract hummingbirds on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Locked in a restaurant on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Bode stands accused of looting from smoking embers on “Fire Country“ (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Theo James and Jay Jurden on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Quentin Tarantino, Emily Ratajkowski and Seth Reiss & Will Tracy visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron and Amos Lee are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
For the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the mass layoffs in Silicon Valley present a rare shot to snag top talent. With a chronic shortage of tech workers, hundreds of open roles and extra money from Congress in last year’s budget, the agency is keen to seize the opportunity.
ON OUR class application, we ask students to list three behaviors they would like to address. The clear winner as the most unwanted behavior is “jumping up on people.” This is a good time of year to talk about this, since so many people will be having guests visit for the holidays.
Landlord Sonja Kluesener first suspected something fishy when three potential renters contacted her about the Zebulon, North Carolina, home she’d just listed on Zillow, and there was a significant price difference.