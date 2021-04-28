Allenstown residents Rich and Trish Caruso, along with members of Rolling Thunder NH, will present a Missing Man Chair on Monday to the town of Allenstown to display in Town Hall and at town events.
The chair is meant to serve as a reminder of those who died in service and have not yet returned home from overseas.
Since World War II, more than 80,000 American service members have never returned home.
The presentation will take place at the Select Board meeting Monday at 6 p.m. Those interested may participate in person or via Zoom or Facebook. Instructions for linking to the event will be posted on the town website.
A POW/MIA flag-raising event is May 22.
Several Allenstown municipal sites have signed up to participate, including the Community Center, as well as business such as Airgas and Pembroke Pines Country Club.