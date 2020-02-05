The major candidates get most of the attention, but between the two parties, there are more than 40 people on the ballots in the New Hampshire primary.
Here are some of the lesser-known, along with their occupations and campaign websites:
REPUBLICANS
“Rocky” De La Fuente, Calif.: rocky101.com. Businessman/real estate developer
Rick Kraft, Roswell, N.M.: seekingonenationundergod.com.Attorney
Star Locke, Harlingen, Texas: starovertexas.com. Builder/contractor
Robert Ardini, Queens, N.Y.: robertardini.com. Former advertising executive, investor, small business owner
Eric Merrill, Goffstown, N.H.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Stephen B. Comley, Sr., Rowley, Mass.: stephencomleysr.net. Businessman, farmer, nuclear safety advocate
Bob Ely, Vernon Hills, Ill.: lwa2020.com. Entrepreneur, investor
Zoltan Istvan Gyurko, Mill Valley, Calif.: zoltanistvan.com. Entrepreneur, author
Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, Calif.: matern2020.com. Attorney, entrepreneur
President R19 Boddie, Covington, Ga.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Larry Horn, Scappoose, Ore.: No website. Retired fire captain
Juan Payne, Theodore, Ala.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Joe Walsh, Illinois: joewalsh.org Former congressman, former talk radio host
William N. Murphy, Lyme, N.H.: No website. Teacher
Mary Maxwell, Concord, N.H.: No website. Researcher
DEMOCRATS
Mark Stewart Greenstein, Newington, Conn: stewartforliberty.com. Businessman, former lawyer, and educator. During law school, he supporte
Thomas James Torgesen, Saratoga, N.Y.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Henry Hewes, New York, N.Y.: No website. Real estate developer
David John Thistle, The Woodlands, Texas: No website, occupation unavailable.
Michael A. Ellinger, Los Angeles, Calif.: michaelellinger.com. Financial services
Tom Koos, Woodside, Calif.: No website. Associate director, School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences, Stanford University.
Steve Burke, Heuvelton, N.Y.: No website. Investigator, farmer
Robby Wells, Waynesboro, Ga.: riseupwithrobby.com. Former college football coach, educator
Lorenz Kraus, Troy, N.Y.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Raymond Michael Moroz, Rensselaer, N.Y.: No website. IT professional
Ben Gleib Gleiberman, Sherman Oaks, Calif.: gleib2020.com. Stand-up comedian.
Sam Sloan, Bronx, N.Y. : No website. Competitive chess player, author
Rita Krichevsky, Lawrenceville, N.J.: No website, occupation unavailable.
Mosie Boyd, Fort Smith, Ark.: mosieboyd.com. Attorney
Jason Evritte Dunlap, Odenton, Md.: No website.