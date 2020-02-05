The major candidates get most of the attention, but between the two parties, there are more than 40 people on the ballots in the New Hampshire primary.

Here are some of the lesser-known, along with their occupations and campaign websites:

REPUBLICANS

“Rocky” De La Fuente, Calif.: rocky101.com. Businessman/real estate developer

Rick Kraft, Roswell, N.M.: seekingonenationundergod.com.Attorney

Star Locke, Harlingen, Texas: starovertexas.com. Builder/contractor

Robert Ardini, Queens, N.Y.: robertardini.com. Former advertising executive, investor, small business owner

Eric Merrill, Goffstown, N.H.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Stephen B. Comley, Sr., Rowley, Mass.: stephencomleysr.net. Businessman, farmer, nuclear safety advocate

Bob Ely, Vernon Hills, Ill.: lwa2020.com. Entrepreneur, investor

Zoltan Istvan Gyurko, Mill Valley, Calif.: zoltanistvan.com. Entrepreneur, author

Matthew John Matern, Manhattan Beach, Calif.: matern2020.com. Attorney, entrepreneur

President R19 Boddie, Covington, Ga.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Larry Horn, Scappoose, Ore.: No website. Retired fire captain

Juan Payne, Theodore, Ala.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Joe Walsh, Illinois: joewalsh.org Former congressman, former talk radio host

William N. Murphy, Lyme, N.H.: No website. Teacher

Mary Maxwell, Concord, N.H.: No website. Researcher

DEMOCRATS

Mark Stewart Greenstein, Newington, Conn: stewartforliberty.com. Businessman, former lawyer, and educator. During law school, he supporte

Thomas James Torgesen, Saratoga, N.Y.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Henry Hewes, New York, N.Y.: No website. Real estate developer

David John Thistle, The Woodlands, Texas: No website, occupation unavailable.

Michael A. Ellinger, Los Angeles, Calif.: michaelellinger.com. Financial services

Tom Koos, Woodside, Calif.: No website. Associate director, School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences, Stanford University.

Steve Burke, Heuvelton, N.Y.: No website. Investigator, farmer

Robby Wells, Waynesboro, Ga.: riseupwithrobby.com. Former college football coach, educator

Lorenz Kraus, Troy, N.Y.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Raymond Michael Moroz, Rensselaer, N.Y.: No website. IT professional

Ben Gleib Gleiberman, Sherman Oaks, Calif.: gleib2020.com. Stand-up comedian.

Sam Sloan, Bronx, N.Y. : No website. Competitive chess player, author

Rita Krichevsky, Lawrenceville, N.J.: No website, occupation unavailable.

Mosie Boyd, Fort Smith, Ark.: mosieboyd.com. Attorney

Jason Evritte Dunlap, Odenton, Md.: No website.