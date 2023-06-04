Christian Cheetham

Christian Cheetham, the Air Force ROTC Teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Cheetham has shown exemplary leadership throughout his time as a teacher, and his commitment to excellence in education is obvious to everyone he encounters. His exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to students should be commended, as his passion for collaborative teaching and taking on new initiatives highlight his strong belief that each and every student is worthy.