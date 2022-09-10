Amazon sellers

Steven Pope, an Amazon seller, at the Surge Summit.

 Spencer Soper/Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. sellers are bracing for a bleak holiday shopping season as inflation-bitten consumers curb their spending.

Many merchants, who sell more than half of the goods on Amazon’s web store, fear they’ll be forced to cut prices to move a mountain of unsold inventory. It’s an abrupt change from the previous two years when sellers scrambled to get enough products into Amazon warehouses to meet pandemic-fueled demand even as chronic shortages let them jack up prices.

Bloomberg’s Matt Day contributed to this report.