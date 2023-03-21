“AMERICAN MASTERS” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) leaves its comfort zone to profile Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Masters” is most associated with artists, performers and the cultural scene. This segment offers a look at a scientist, doctor and government official who has been at the center of public health policy for decades.

Few artists or public figures have had such an enduring impact. Fauci helped shape the federal government’s response to the AIDS crisis during the Reagan administration and can tick off any number of public health emergencies, from bird flu to SARS to Ebola that he has dealt with over the past four decades.