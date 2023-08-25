People at the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse and Fulton County Justice center in Atlanta, Georgia

Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump hold a flag outside of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, as Trump and 18 of his allies face a deadline to surrender to the jail in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 25, 2023. REUTERS/Megan Varner

 MEGAN VARNER

Rafael Struve was eating dinner at his parents' home in Houston when the mug shot flashed on his cellphone.

Wow, he thought, staring at Donald Trump's face. This is it.