A new wrinkle on a well-established franchise, “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) recalls past fan favorites, winners and viral sensations to compete for the “Ultimate All-Star” title. No fewer than 60 familiar faces appear before judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

• Viewers in search of a throwback can do worse than “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) returning for a second season. The show does a good job of exhuming an old 1970s hit and sticking to a predictable formula while coming up with guests (and guest stars) with peculiar and involving problems that straddle the line from the slightly kinky and weird to the downright pathetic.