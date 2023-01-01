A new wrinkle on a well-established franchise, “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) recalls past fan favorites, winners and viral sensations to compete for the “Ultimate All-Star” title. No fewer than 60 familiar faces appear before judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.
• Viewers in search of a throwback can do worse than “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) returning for a second season. The show does a good job of exhuming an old 1970s hit and sticking to a predictable formula while coming up with guests (and guest stars) with peculiar and involving problems that straddle the line from the slightly kinky and weird to the downright pathetic.
In the season opener, two friends and business partners (Rachel Harris and Cheryl Hines) travel to the wish-fulfilling resort to celebrate their 30th high school reunion. Turns out they were at the bottom of their school’s pecking order and learned to rely on each other from ninth grade forward. But now pushing 50, it’s a fair question to ponder whether they are holding each other up or holding each other back.
They are joined by a self-professed “cat lady” (Jasika Nicole), who has brought her tabby to the island. Things get odd when her wish to turn her cat into a human companion produces a gruff, overweight dude of the Jack Black variety who gobbles down junk food and basically dismisses her as a loser for being so hung up on a cat. Meow!
It’s funny to watch “Fantasy Island” after the recent conclusion of the second “The White Lotus.” Both concern a class of people rich enough to escape to luxury resorts to let their shortcomings show. Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), the smooth and imperious host, reminds me now of Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the frazzled Sicilian hotel manager from that HBO series. But while Valentina was awkwardly coming to grips with her sexuality, Elena has embarked on a fling with Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez), the helicopter-flying heartthrob. That doesn’t stop her assistant, Ruby (Kiara Barnes), from feeling confused, if not hurt. She continually picks up new scents on Elena. Any place where you’re allowed to keep sniffing the boss is decidedly weird.
• “House of Grucci,” streaming on Hulu, profiles the first family of fireworks, following a Long Island-based company’s five-generation tradition of putting on pyrotechnic spectaculars dating back to the 19th century.
The Gruccis have lit up the skies at several presidential inaugurations as well as Olympic ceremonies. Their long history is not without tragedies, including a 1983 explosion that destroyed the family factory and injured several employees, claiming the lives of two, one of them a Grucci. Produced by ABC News.
Tonight’s other highlights
• “Antiques Roadshow” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) returns for its 27th season.
• The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” (8:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN).
• After a career setback, a busy chef retreats to Hawaii and meets a handsome surfing instructor in the 2022 romance “Groundswell” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Nothing to do with Christmas.
• The last days of disco on “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• The “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Children of Las Brisas” follows members of a children’s classical music orchestra in Venezuela who have seen their lives transformed.
• The former vice president reflects on his faith, turbulent tenure and new memoir on “Mike Pence: So Help Me God” (10 p.m., C SPAN-2, r).
Cult choice
At the time of its release, the inspiration for the 1960 adaptation of the stage drama “Inherit the Wind” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) — the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial, involving a biology instructor who was teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution in a small Tennessee town — seemed like ancient history. Fredric March, Spencer Tracy and Gene Kelly star. Look for Dick York (“Bewitched”) in a memorable role.
Series notes
The lights go out on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Throwing cold water on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine and Bruce Springsteen on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Lizzo, Kate Hudson, Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
