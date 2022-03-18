AN AMBITIOUS project, “Life & Beth” begins streaming on Hulu, starring Amy Schumer in the title role. Beth is first seen engaged in shallow chitchat with two prospective clients — she’s a saleswoman for a wine wholesaler. Successful on the surface, Beth has grown entirely too used to conversation with people she finds either boring or loathsome. She ends the meeting with the declaration, “This is the greatest day of my life!” In a movie like Woody Allen’s 1977 comedy “Annie Hall” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-14), we might see subtitles translating the real meaning of her small talk as “I want to kill myself.”
Beth proceeds to a marketing pep rally where reps are encouraged to ring a bell for every big sale. She then goes home, where we discover that her longtime boyfriend, who has never popped the question, sees a Peloton workout as preferable to sex with Beth. Then Beth embarks on a deeply uncomfortable shopping trip with her mother, whose every word and gesture oozes disappointment.
It’s really a lot to pack in to a half-hour, but Schumer manages to pull it off with self-deprecating humor and physical bravery. She isn’t glib, nor is she cynical or self-pitying. It takes a tragic event at the end of the pilot to force her to confront her feelings and life choices up until that moment.
An impressive supporting cast includes Michael Cena, Michael Rapaport and Laura Benati. “Beth” shares some great walk-ons and supporting performers from other strong comedies. Beth’s effervescent sales manager is played by actor, comedian and drag performer Murray Hill, who also appears in “Somebody Somewhere.”
Schumer has often drawn on her own life experiences for her comedy, and “Beth” takes this to a new level, something shared with a great ensemble cast.
• Also streaming on Hulu, the 2022 drama “Deep Water” is director Adrien Lyne’s adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Highsmith’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” has been adapted to the screen several times. She also wrote “Strangers on a Train,” adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1951.
A director of TV commercials and music videos, Lyne scored a spate of hits in the 1980s (“Flashdance,” “9 1/2 Weeks” and “Fatal Attraction”) that pretty much defined the erotic thriller genre of that era. A 1997 big-screen adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita” was deemed too controversial to release and was eventually broadcast on Showtime. Despite critical raves for his 2002 thriller “Unfaithful,” starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane, Lyne has not directed another film until “Deep Water.”
• The Roku Channel imports the Austrian period drama series “The Newsreader.” Set in 1986, it explores the tensions between old-school broadcast journalists, who present stories with a detached gravity, and the advent of personality-driven “happy news” imported from the United States. A critical favorite that won a number of awards Down Under.
• Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star in the Disney+ 2022 movie adaptation of “Cheaper by the Dozen.” The 1948 novel inspired a 1950 film starring Clifton Webb and a 2003 comedy starring Steve Martin.
Other highlights
• First-round 2022 NCAA basketball tournament action includes Cal State Fullerton at Duke (7 p.m., CBS) and Davidson vs. Michigan State (9:30 p.m., CBS).
• Every reality series erupts in a “Celebrity” season, no matter how illogical. Hence, “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” (8 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents the “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine.” Alan Cumming hosts.
Cult choice
An extended clan returns to China to spend time with the matriarch who is the only one who doesn’t know she has a terminal illness in the bittersweet 2019 comedy “The Farewell” (8 p.m., Showcase). Comedian and actress Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance.
Series notes
A black market in crime on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The rookie adjusts on “Charmed” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
“Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Adam divides Amanda and Alexis on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Daniel Radcliffe and Dave Gahan & Soulsavers on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... John Oliver and Future Islands are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (12:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Simon Cowell, Maude Apatow and Stevie Nistor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Adam McKay and Rebecca Hall appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (1:35 a.m., CBS).