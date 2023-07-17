André Watts, a classical pianist who was catapulted to fame at 16 by his performances under the baton of Leonard Bernstein, and who sustained his celebrity for more than half a century with his dazzling virtuosity and uncommon charisma, died July 12 at his home in Bloomington, Indiana. He was 77.

His death was announced by Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, where Mr. Watts had joined the faculty in 2004. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Joan Watts.