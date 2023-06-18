Open daily: Visitors can walk the 10-plus miles of trails and see over 100 sculptures during daylight hours, free of charge.
SCULPTOR ANNE ALEXANDER of Windham, Maine, has a unique answer to a question on her experience with the Andres Institute of Art Sculpture Symposium: She felt like a “sculpture goddess.”
“I just had to ask for a new stone, tool, blade, or torch and it was given to me with clear instructions on how to use them,” Alexander added.
The Institute and its annual International Bridges and Connections Sculpture Symposium have a goal of making sculpture accessible — to the general public who walk the grounds, to the Brookline community, and to the sculptors who come to Brookline to work on their craft. The Symposium celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
Turning a mountain into a home for art and inspiration
Institute President Gail Bloom gave a history as she navigated the twists and turns of the road up Big Bear Mountain, stopping to comment on the sculptures lining the route. Engineer and innovator Paul Andres purchased the mountain in 1996, and moved into the house at the top. Andres wanted to use the land, a former ski area and one-time quarry, and he decided to purchase sculptures. He joined forces with master sculptor John Weidman, also a Brookline resident, and in 1998 they incorporated the Andres Institute of Art as a nonprofit.
The Sculpture Symposium grew out of the desire to nurture young artists, Weidman noted from his studio at the top of the mountain. At the time, Weidman had a studio in Brookline. He networked with artists from other cultures, and he and Andres wanted to help them “understand their role in society.” Weidman determined to place the artists right in the Brookline community, staying with local families. “A hotel is too expensive, and it’s isolating,” he reasoned.
“Once they get here, they’re completely taken care of by the town,” Bloom added.
The artists are responsible for their own transportation to and from Brookline, according to Weidman. Though they receive a small stipend, he noted that he’s heard artists say, “They pay you? I’d do anything to go there.”
Led by their heart
But Weidman has his standards for the artists he invites. “I don’t want proposals for your imaginary work,” he mused. “I want the artists to come and see what’s here, the unkempt trails — it’s not a golf course. I want their hearts to jump out at them and tell them what to do.”
Luben Boyka left Bulgaria and settled in Newfoundland. In his first year in Canada, his father died. Two years later he was selected for the Symposium. “He wandered the grounds, not knowing what to do,” Weidman recalled. But the land spoke to Boyka, his heart told him what to do, and the result was a stunning piece, “My Father and I: Gate of My Faith.”
The guest artists’ work along with Weidman’s dot the wooded trails, at home in the forest setting. Visitors can wander the grounds every day at no charge. Groups and individuals are welcome for on-your-own or docent-guided tours. The 10-plus miles of trails feature more than 100 sculptures made by artists representing over 40 countries.
Live events and experiences
The Institute has branched out in recent years, with fund-raisers and other activities. Concerts are held every month, usually on the second floor of the Visitor Center. The June 25 event with the Soggy Po’Boys will be held on the side of the hill, with food trucks. August’s concert will feature the Alex Minasian Trio. The Institute is currently sponsoring a photography contest, with entries due by Oct. 15 and winners to be featured in the 2024 AIA Calendar.
The Institute also offers hands-on experiences, including the popular Iron Melt fund-raisers. Held in spring and fall, the Iron Melt allows community members to experience their own sculpting. Offered a block of sand mixed with a binder, the participants carve a recessed design in it. They bring the sand mixture back to the Institute, where liquid iron is poured into the mold. When it cools, they have a piece of iron they sculpted themselves. Many people use their creations for garden stepping stones or doorstops.
In honor of the Symposium’s 25th anniversary, a book on Weidman’s work has been compiled and will be published. His wife Nadiya wrote the book, with Bloom noting, “She saved every piece of paper regarding his career.”
Though Andres now lives in Maui, Hawaii, he always comes back for the summer, and can often be spotted running the heavy equipment, grooming the grounds for visitors, according to Bloom.
Connecting with the community
Weidman and Bloom are determined that the Institute reach as many people as possible. This year the staff is working with a local Scout troop to write “prompts” for the sculptures, to engage younger age groups, and they’re also working on a scavenger hunt, according to Bloom.
And Weidman will continue to enjoy helping young talent find a voice, from any point on the globe. “This is not ‘Southern New Hampshire’ sculpture,” he said. “It’s not ‘Taiwanese sculpture,’ it’s not ‘Ohio sculpture.’ It’s a place on earth to share a vision. We see things based on our own experience in life, but really, the work belongs to the viewer.”
This year’s Symposium will be held Sept. 16 through Oct. 8. The grounds are free to visitors. The entrance to the Sculpture Park is at 106 Route 13, Brookline.
For information on accessibility, arranging a tour with a docent, or other questions, call 603-673-8441 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email Bloom at president@andresinstitute.org. A gallery with photos of the sculptures can be viewed online at andresinstitute.org.