THERE ARE some times that I like being told what to do.
Without specific season dates for my favorite outdoor adventures, I might have a tendency to overdo them. Fortunately, the guidance provided by fish and wildlife agencies provide strict start and end dates for most of my favorite activities.
April 1, for example, is like a parent announcing bedtime — light’s off and no point arguing about it. On the first day of April, bobhouses must be removed from the ice. Also on this day, ambitious anglers must stop their pursuit of lake trout through the ice. My ice fishing season has come to an end and there is no wiggle room surrounding the decision.
I feel fortunate to have this decision made for me as I lack the resolve to quit on my own.
This transitional period means that I will be putting a significant amount of gear away, painstakingly inventoried and correctly stored. An equal amount will be removed from storage, checked for faults, and readied for battle.
There are many opportunities for April fishing and the successful angler will have to understand how fish behave in the cold water found right after ice out. Fortunately, there are a few exciting species that spawn in the spring and create predictable scenarios for fishing.
Rainbow smelt are the principle food source for landlocked salmon in New Hampshire’s large lakes. Their urge to reproduce is triggered by water temperatures near 40 degrees and the strong instream flows created by spring rain events.
These conditions usually take place in the first few weeks of April and might last for three weeks. For this short window, an abundant food source is available for large predator fish like salmon. Fishing for landlocked salmon at ice out has become an annual tradition for many New Hampshire anglers.
Smelt might be imitated by trolling or casting streamer flies, jerk baits or live bait. If done convincingly, the quick strike and exciting fight of a salmon will serve as a memorable reward.
Another gamefish that spawns in early-season cold water is the northern pike. Right at ice out, and sometimes before, these massive fish travel to shallow water to find the appropriate conditions to deposit eggs. Looking for slow, shallow water containing vegetation, the males and females cruise slowly until they find a safe spot for their offspring. After a few weeks, the eggs will hatch and young pike will stay hidden among this type of growth.
Immediately after spawning, pike can be caught on any bait that seems exaggeratedly obnoxious. The large size, bright colors and many moving parts of a pike lure are all designed to trigger an aggressive strike from these toothy critters.
Early-season pike fishing in New Hampshire can be a good way to make sure that all of one’s open water fishing gear is ready for the season. Landing a big pike will put any gear to the test.
The end of every fishing season marks the beginning of another. There are new fish, new locations and myriad ways to be successful. In New Hampshire, some of the biggest and baddest sportfish are caught in early spring. Like other opportunities, this is a short window and I look forward to making the most of it.