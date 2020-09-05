BEAR SEASON started on Sept. 1 in New Hampshire and for many, hunting season is underway.
The unofficial beginning of the season is much anticipated and provides outdoor adventures from now until well into 2021. Once bear season begins, open seasons for other game quickly follow and will keep outdoorsmen and women busy for a long time.
The spring and summer have been very dry and bears have struggled to find some traditional food sources. Hungry bears could not exploit the succulent grasses and early-season berries that are usually abundant. As a result, bears sought out non-traditional sustenance and nuisance encounters were very high. Anyone who left their bird feeder out in April probably had a visit from a hungry bear, and those people who did not properly contain their garbage had similar encounters.
In order to understand the true scope of bear nutrition and their current behavior, we must go back to the mating season, which occurred in the spring. The bears’ reproductive success is eventually decided by the amount and quality of food consumed. On a good year, a sow may give birth to four or five cubs but if the food sources are scarce and her overall body condition is slight, fewer cubs will be born.
Fortunately, this summer progressed into a more normal climate and black bears are following typical behavior patterns. This is good news for hunters as they try to understand and predict the behavior of these crafty animals.
Currently, bears are still feeding heavily and are driven by the sole instinct to pack on the pounds. Early-season baiting is a popular method of bear hunting and caters to this very instinct. As they work to store fat, bears are eating whatever they can find and successful hunters may use this to their advantage.
Another popular method of bear hunting involves using a well-placed tree stand in areas known to provide valuable habitat for these wide-ranging animals. Bears are constantly on the move and identifying frequently traveled areas can be an exciting and strategic part of the experience.
I have known many hunters who use this elevated cover to simply observe bears as they go about their business.
A sometimes controversial way to hunt bears is with the use of trained dogs. I have participated in several of these hunts and the level of training and preparation is often overlooked. Coupled with a high level of sportsmanship, houndsmen are some of the hardest-working hunters in the woods. Most of these pursuits end without a shot being fired and a bear released unharmed. When a bear is treed by dogs, it allows the hunter a time to pause and observe their quarry. A sow, especially one with cubs, can be passed over, allowing the health of the population to remain.
September has brought us cool mornings and changing leaves. It has also brought us another bear season and the beginning of one of my favorite periods in New Hampshire. I will be taking advantage of many adventures afield and encouraging others to do the same.