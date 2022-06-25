50th anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keezer

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keezer of Rochester are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on June 23, 1972, in Bridgewater, Mass. Frank is retired from a career in the U.S. Coast Guard and Debbie is a homemaker. The couple has many children and grandchildren and have spent their lives in Strafford County having lived in both Barrington and Rochester.
Known for their kindness and generosity, Frank and Debbie spent many years as seasonal campers locally and still enjoy entertaining friends and family today.
An anniversary celebration hosted by Kurt and Sara Jensen in Rochester was held June 25.
