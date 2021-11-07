Mr. and Mrs. Wilmot

Robert and Catherine Wilmot were honored at a family dinner at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Hosting were their children Betsy and Eric Goucher, and grandchildren Ela, Emmie and Edward, of Bedford; along with Joe and Kelli Wilmot, and grandchildren Tobias, Piper, Wesley and Tatum, of St. Louis, Mo.

Robert Wilmot retired from education after working 50 years as a teacher, 43 in the Hampstead school system. He also enjoyed working summers for the state of New Hampshire at Rockingham Park race track.

Catherine Wilmot enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school. At that time, she re-entered the workforce. She retired as a secretary/bookkeeper from St. Ann’s Home in Methuen, Mass.