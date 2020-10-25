George and Irene (Gill)Fradette of Manchester recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and 90th birthdays with family at a small outdoor gathering at the couple’s home.
George and Irene were born in Manchester on June 4, 1930, and Aug. 30,1930, respectively, and married on June 10, 1950. Irene is the daughter of the late Ignace Gill.
A preplanned family getaway weekend had to be canceled due to COVID-19 requirements and travel restrictions.
Family members include Diane Vickers and her husband, Walter, of Vero Beach, Fla.; Jane Beaudette and her husband, Donald, of Norwell, Mass.; Daniel Fradette and his wife, Patricia, of Dunbarton; David Fradette and his wife, Gail, of Goffstown; Steven Fradette and his wife, Valerie, of Chichester; and Ann Marie Keaney of Manchester.
The family also includes 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
George worked as a firefighter for the City of Manchester and eventually retired as deputy fire marshal for the State of New Hampshire. He also spent many years as a single-family home builder in Greater Manchester.
Having raised her children, Irene went back to work at the NE Telephone Company and retired in 1987.
The couple traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. For the past 30 years, they have spent winters at their home in Barefoot Bay, Fla.
George remains an avid tennis player, enjoys woodworking, working with his lathe and has recently taken up watercolor painting.
Irene enjoys long daily walks; reading; time spent with her three sisters, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and keeping in touch with longtime friends and neighbors.
They have been blessed with a loving family and a lifetime of wonderful memories.