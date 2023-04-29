Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Scanlon of Venice, Fla., recently celebrated their upcoming 70th anniversary.
Mr. Scanlon and the former Claire A. Richard were married on May 16, 1953, in Haverhill, Mass.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Scanlon of Venice, Fla., recently celebrated their upcoming 70th anniversary.
Mr. Scanlon and the former Claire A. Richard were married on May 16, 1953, in Haverhill, Mass.
Mr. and Mrs. Scanlon have five children: Dan Scanlon and his wife, Claire, of Auburn, N.H.; Tom Scanlon and his wife, Karen, of North Hampton, N.H.; Kathy Scanlon of Nokomis, Florida, with her partner Don Zenner; Maureen van Gennep and her husband, Garet, of Salisbury, N.H.; and Kate Moschetto and her husband, Mark, of Holly Springs, N.C. The couple also have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Scanlon were high school sweethearts while attending St. James High School in Haverhill and have lived in Venice since 1996.
Mr. Scanlon retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where he worked his entire career after serving in the U.S. Navy, occasionally also working in the Boston Navy Yard. In retirement, he operated a truck cap sales business in Kingston, N.H.
Mrs. Scanlon was primarily a homemaker and also worked briefly in the cafeteria at St. Joseph’s Grammar School in Haverhill, which all five children attended.
Mr. and Mrs. Scanlon celebrated their anniversary at a family gathering in Nokomis, Florida, attended by all of their children as well as 5 of their great-grandchildren.
Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are honored to be a part of their legacy and love.
Hundreds of wedding, engagement, anniversary, and birth announcements are submitted to the New Hampshire Sunday News each year. They are printed for a fee.
Forms — Links to submission forms for these announcements can be found below.
Photos — A digital photo of the bride, the couple, or the baby may be attached through the submission form. Photos should be attached as a jpeg (.jpg) file, 5 x 7 format, 200 dpi. Photos must be tasteful. Please include both names with all photos.
Deadlines — Announcements submitted before noon on Wednesday will be printed in the next New Hampshire Sunday News. Announcements submitted after noon on Wednesday will be printed in the following week's New Hampshire Sunday news.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.