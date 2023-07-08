70th Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Roger Bournival

July 4, 2023 marked the 70th wedding anniversary of Roger and Violette (Belanger) Bournival. Roger and Vi were married on July 4, 1953, at St. Anthony’s Church in Manchester.
Both Roger and Vi are lifelong residents of Manchester, where they met at St. Anthony’s School. Roger worked as a truck driver for Drake’s Bakeries and most recently worked at Lakeside Lanes in Manchester. Vi worked in accounting at Auclair Transportation and devoted years with the Ladies of St. Anne and the Walkers Bowling League for seniors. They have many friends and relatives in the Manchester area.
The couple have three children: Larry Bournival and his wife, Carol, of Bedford; Dave Bournival and his wife, Kathy, of Auburn; and Linda Bournival and her husband, Gerry Collins, of Kingston. The couple also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
