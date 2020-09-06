Lionel and Rita (Isabelle) Lehoux of Manchester recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Lehoux were married on Sept. 2, 1950, in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada.
The couple have two daughters, Helene and her husband, Jean-Yves Bouchard, of Manchester, and Nicole and her husband, Marc Laprise, of Manchester.
They have four grandchildren: Vickie and her husband, William (Bill) Gould of Chester; Brian and his late wife Christine (Bergeron) Bouchard of New Boston; Amanda and her husband, David Woods, of York, Maine; and Ryan Laprise of Redmond, Wash.
They also have five great-grandchildren: Josie and Gillian Gould of Chester; Brison Bouchard of New Boston; and Cooper and Isabelle Woods of York, Maine.
Before retirement, Mr. Lehoux worked as a caretaker at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Mrs. Lehoux recently retired from working at St. Peter’s Home in Manchester.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with an immediate family-only gathering (due to COVID-19) on Aug. 30 at their granddaughter’s home in Chester. They were surprised by their grandson, Ryan, who flew home from Washington to attend the gathering.
They feel very blessed to have their health, family and friends.