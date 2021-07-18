Jeannette J. Lamy of Manchester turned 90 on June 18.
Jeannette’s children honored their mother on June 19 with a 90th birthday celebration.
Born on June 18, 1931, to Sinai and Cecile Proulx, Jeannette is the third of five children.
Jeannette is a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of an ever-expanding family.
While one of her first jobs was a shoe model at Bee Bee Shoe company, most of her life has been devoted to her family as a homemaker.
In her younger days, she enjoyed camping, bowling, crafts and bingo to name a few. Today you can find her enjoying her outdoor flower and plant garden.
We love our Mom/Mémère and are lucky to be the recipients of her devotion, generosity and extreme love for her family.