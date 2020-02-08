74th anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Doane

David and Clara (Dow) Doane of Wolfeboro celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Doane were married on Feb. 8, 1946, in the Beverly Church of the Nazarene in Beverly, Mass.
The couple have two children: Peter Doane and his wife, Ruth, live in Bristol and David Doane lives in South Hamilton, Mass.
They also have four grandchildren, Michael Doane of South Hamilton, Mass., Emily Heavin of Amherst, Laura Gagnon of Thetford Center, Vt., and Audrey Doane of Concord, Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Bode, Clara and Matthew.
Mr. Doane was a press operator for Daniels Printing Company in Everett, Mass., before his retirement. He is a veteran who served in the Army during World War II.
Mrs. Doane was a nurse at the Clipper Home, now Wolfeboro Bay Center, before she retired at age 82.
They remain active in their church and in the community.