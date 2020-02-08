50th anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Greiss

Robert and Nancy (Kula) Greiss of Ave Maria, Fla., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Feb. 14.
The couple first met on a blind date in New York City and eventually married on Valentine’s Day 1970. They lived in Pennsylvania, and in 1977 moved to Nancy’s hometown of Manchester, N.H., where they stayed for 37 years. After retiring, they moved to Florida and now enjoy time golfing, traveling and visiting friends and family.
They have two children and four grandchildren. Son Kevin Greiss lives in Connecticut with his wife, Stacy, and two children, Spencer and Ethan. Daughter Sara (Greiss) Evans lives in Pennsylvania with her husband, Matt, and two children, Maren and Carter.
Rob and Nancy will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their kids and grandchildren on a Caribbean cruise later this year.