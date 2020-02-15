50th Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs Houle

Richard and Gloria Houle of Goffstown recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married on Feb. 7, 1970.
Mr. and Mrs. Houle have four children: Jeff Houle and his wife, Gail, of Goffstown; Ben Houle and his wife, Kelly, of Goffstown; Greg Houle and his wife, Claire, of Lopez Island, Wash., and Nicole Houle of Manchester.
They also have four grandchildren: Madison, Connor, Ashlee and Zada.
Mr. Houle is the owner of J & G Roofing, Goffstown.
Mrs. Houle is retired from St. Mary’s Bank.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary with family at the end of the month.