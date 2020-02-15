50th Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs Houle

Richard and Gloria Houle

Richard and Gloria Houle of Goffstown recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married on Feb. 7, 1970.

Mr. and Mrs. Houle have four children: Jeff Houle and his wife, Gail, of Goffstown; Ben Houle and his wife, Kelly, of Goffstown; Greg Houle and his wife, Claire, of Lopez Island, Wash., and Nicole Houle of Manchester.

They also have four grandchildren: Madison, Connor, Ashlee and Zada.

Mr. Houle is the owner of J & G Roofing, Goffstown.

Mrs. Houle is retired from St. Mary’s Bank.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with family at the end of the month.