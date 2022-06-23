WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
+++
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
+++
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
+++
WHAT: SSI and SSDI Work Incentive Benefits Counseling Orientation, hosted by VR New Hampshire and Granite State Independent Living
ABOUT: This orientation will provide an overview of the work incentive for both SSI and SSDI beneficiaries. It also reviews how work affects Social Security disability cash benefits as well as medical insurance such as Medicare and Medicaid. The orientation will also discuss what to expect when receiving an individualized benefits counseling or a benefits analysis.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 19, 10 am
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/deputy-commissioner/bureau-vocational-rehabilitation
CONTACT: 603-271-2930
+++
WHAT: “Around the Special Education World in One Day”, hosted by Parent Information Center of NH
ABOUT: This virtual workshop will provide attendees with the tools they need to be better informed and more effective members of a child’s individualized Education (IEP) Team.
WHEN: Saturday, July 30, 9am-3pm
WHERE: Virtual
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/
To register: https://conta.cc/3x8GjNs
CONTACT: (603) 224-7005 or admin@picnh.org
+++
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $650 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs.
FEES COVERED:
Students with a disability are eligible for a $650 camp fee. Students from families at or below 250% federal poverty level are eligible for a $500 camp fee. Students from families at or below 400% federal poverty level are eligible for a $350 camp fee.
LINK: For more information: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
For FAQ Sheet: https://www.education.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt326/files/documents/2021-04/rekindling-curiosity-qa-.pdf
For how to apply: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4NQML/landing-page
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov