Timothy and Stefania Watson announce the birth of their son, Toma Mihai Watson.

Toma was born Wednesday, March 8, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, at 1590 grams (3.5 pounds). He was recently welcomed home by his parents and big brother, Elliot, after a two-month stay in the NICU at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine.