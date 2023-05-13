Timothy and Stefania Watson announce the birth of their son, Toma Mihai Watson.
Toma was born Wednesday, March 8, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, at 1590 grams (3.5 pounds). He was recently welcomed home by his parents and big brother, Elliot, after a two-month stay in the NICU at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine.
Grandparents are William and Ann-Marie Watson, of Gorham, Maine, and Aurel and Gavrila Chiruta, of Valea Calugareasca, Prahova, Romania.
Hundreds of wedding, engagement, anniversary, and birth announcements are submitted to the New Hampshire Sunday News each year. They are printed for a fee.
Forms — Links to submission forms for these announcements can be found below.
Photos — A digital photo of the bride, the couple, or the baby may be attached through the submission form. Photos should be attached as a jpeg (.jpg) file, 5 x 7 format, 200 dpi. Photos must be tasteful. Please include both names with all photos.
Deadlines — Announcements submitted before noon on Wednesday will be printed in the next New Hampshire Sunday News. Announcements submitted after noon on Wednesday will be printed in the following week's New Hampshire Sunday news.
Instructions
Click the "Buy Now" link for the announcement you wish to submit. Once you have completed payment click the button to complete your announcement to be re-directed to a form where you will fill in the announcement details. Questions? Please call (603) 668-4321 ext. 310 (after 5 p.m.)