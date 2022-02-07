Bishop Bradley High School and St. Joseph High School are planning a joint reunion for the class of 1955.

The joint high school committee is planning a reunion in late summer or fall of this year 2022. It is soliciting input or attendance at its next meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Alumni Hall at Trinity High School in Manchester.

Direct questions to Denis Looney at (603) 472-5512 or Janice Sinotte at (603) 668-4104.