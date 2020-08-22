Engagement: Beliveau-Genova

Jessica Beliveau and Andrew Genova announce their engagement.
Miss Beliveau is the daugter of Michael Beliveau and Susan Buckley of Amherst. Mr. Genova is the son of Toni Tortorella Genova and Paul Genova of Ridgewood, N.J.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Souhegan High School in Amherst. In 2014, she received a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Foreign Languages, graduating cum laude, from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. In 2017, she received her Master of Public Health degree in Maternal and Child Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, N.C.
She is a project manager for the child and adolescent health research portfolio at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
The groom-to-be is a 2007 graduate of Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, N.J. In 2011, he received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, graduating magna cum laude, from Elon University in Elon, N.C. In 2014, he received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
He is the clinic director and physical therapist at Pivot Physical Therapy in Durham, N.C.
The couple plan a May 2021 wedding in Wilmington, N.C.