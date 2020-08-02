Engagement: Farah-Griffin

Alyssa Farah of Washington, D.C., and Justin Griffin of Gilford announce their engagement.
Miss Farah graduated in 2007 from Bella Vista High School in Sacramento, Calif., and in 2011 from Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., with a degree in journalism and American politics and policy.
The bride-to-be is the White House Communications Director. She formerly worked as the Department of Defense Press Secretary.
Mr. Griffin is the son of Patrick and Celina Tamposi Griffin.
He graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass., in 2007; Clark University in Worcester, Mass., in 2012; and is an MBA candidate at Stern School of Business at New York University, expected to graduate in 2022.
The groom-to-be is employed by the USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative supported by Google and previously served as the senior advisor for the Inaugural Committee for Gov.Charlie Baker.
The couple plan a November 2021 wedding.