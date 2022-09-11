Makayla Millington and Kyle Krupp are engaged to be married.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Millington of Hartland, Michigan. She graduated from Howell (Michigan) High School and Liberty University. She is employed as a marketing manager for Autodesk.
The groom-to-be is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Krupp of Merrimack and Ms. Nicole Hofrstra of Jenison, Michigan. He is a graduate of Merrimack High School and the University of New Hampshire. He is a software engineer for Liberty Mutual Insurance.
A July 2023 wedding is planned in Elberta, Michigan.
